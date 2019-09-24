Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,000 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $1,039,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 61,697 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $4,419,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,246 shares of company stock worth $6,281,535 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 747.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 294,068 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $64.11. 202,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

