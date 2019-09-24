ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Shares Down 3.2%

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36, 800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

