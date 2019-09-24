879,183 Shares in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 879,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,790,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

