73,583 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CNB Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 74,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.08. 3,448,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,555. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

