$57.98 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will post $57.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.08 million and the lowest is $57.24 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $235.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.84 million to $238.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $244.09 million, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $246.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,189,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,790,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at $13,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Read More: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.