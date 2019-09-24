50,000 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,536,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 95,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays set a $177.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

