500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.56

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $9.97. 500.com shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 4,619 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 701.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 500.com by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 500.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 500.com by 23.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

