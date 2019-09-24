$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post sales of $440,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $90,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $6.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $7.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 244.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaxart stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vaxart worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 670,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.58. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $7.60.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.