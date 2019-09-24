433,725 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 433,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 836.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,073,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908,597. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

