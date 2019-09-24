$372.97 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post $372.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.03 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $448.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.14 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

CODI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 83,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,873. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.13. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,556. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $927,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,058,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 32.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 69,742 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $3,478,000. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

