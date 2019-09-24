37,010 Shares in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Bought by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akorn by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 1,153,675 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Akorn by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 394,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Akorn by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 360,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Akorn by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 330,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Akorn during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Akorn news, Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akorn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,922. Akorn, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

