35,000 Shares in Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,170,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,693,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,598,000.

NASDAQ:RVLV traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,887. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74.

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

