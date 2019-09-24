26,313 Shares in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in FMC by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,481. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

