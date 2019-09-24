2,520 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 450,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,099. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

