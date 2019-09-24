215,319 Shares in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Bought by Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP

Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Antero Resources comprises 3.3% of Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 46.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 1,007,490 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 463,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,328,555. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. Antero Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

