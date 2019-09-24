$203.04 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $203.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.89 million and the lowest is $201.09 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $202.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $874.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.83 million to $899.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $937.45 million, with estimates ranging from $923.06 million to $946.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

In related news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after acquiring an additional 509,214 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 196.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 35.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 113,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.80. 663,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $48.77.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.