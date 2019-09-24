$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Masco reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 83,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

