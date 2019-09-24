165,844 Shares in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 165,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hercules Capital by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 189,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 12,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

