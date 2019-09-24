$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Vistra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra Energy.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

VST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 1,946,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,344.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 59.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,166,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 210,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra Energy (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.