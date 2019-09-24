0x Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $114.53 million and $21.22 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Iquant, Cobinhood and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00194221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00923028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00085604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,803,124 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tokenomy, OKEx, C2CX, Bithumb, IDEX, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Mercatox, Coinone, Koinex, ABCC, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Bilaxy, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Hotbit, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Binance, BitBay, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Poloniex, Liqui, Ethfinex, DDEX, Iquant, Kucoin, Crex24, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, AirSwap, ZB.COM, Huobi, BitMart, Gatecoin, Independent Reserve and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.