$0.42 EPS Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Growth Management LP increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 1,734,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 874,000 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 435.0% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 347,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 52.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 252,275 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,709.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 192,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 188,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,642. The company has a quick ratio of 637.35, a current ratio of 637.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.58%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

