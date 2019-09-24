$0.38 EPS Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Brown & Brown also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

BRO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,353. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,533.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 125.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

