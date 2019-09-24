$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

In other news, COO Gregg A. Seibert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Also, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $482,656.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock valued at $515,289,154. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 835.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 23,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,789. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

