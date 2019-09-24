-$0.19 EPS Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.16). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 357.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $9.84.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

