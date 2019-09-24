$0.09 EPS Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.02. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Citigroup upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Societe Generale upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $538,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616,881 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 18,815.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 94.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.69. 2,534,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,518. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.63, a P/E/G ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

