Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,879,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,957,228,000 after acquiring an additional 371,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,707,000 after purchasing an additional 492,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $99.87. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $115.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

