Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.67. 21,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura dropped their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $122.00 price target on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

