Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.82. 11,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,629. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.87.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.