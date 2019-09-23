Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $2.75 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Shares of LULU traded up $5.40 on Monday, reaching $194.70. 108,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,310. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $204.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.