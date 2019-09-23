Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 5,805 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $517,504.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,198,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $2,931,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

EA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 108,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

