Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 541 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,019. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.57 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.95 and a 200 day moving average of $328.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.88.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

