Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires Shares of 82,374 Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,374 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.58. 114,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

