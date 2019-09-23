Zimmer Partners LP Takes $43.51 Million Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,243,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,505,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 1.48% of Rattler Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTLR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,490,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $25,955,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. 1,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,819. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

RTLR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.