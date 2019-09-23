Zimmer Partners LP Has $52.29 Million Holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its position in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,328 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PQ Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PQ Group by 46.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 262.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,705,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PQG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of PQG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.86. 2,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,142. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

