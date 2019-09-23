Zimmer Partners LP Has $259.24 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 459.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344,582 shares during the quarter. Douglas Emmett makes up approximately 2.7% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $259,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 76.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 102.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

