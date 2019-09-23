Zimmer Partners LP Has $13.05 Million Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,396,769 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,326 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth $15,894,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PE. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,190. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.49. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

