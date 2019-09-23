Zimmer Partners LP Buys 183,307 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,551,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,307 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.78% of Western Midstream Partners worth $109,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,562,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 558,860 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 306,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 820,262 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WES traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WES shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

