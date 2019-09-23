Zimmer Partners LP Buys 150,000 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 758.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in NRG Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,888. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.