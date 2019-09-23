Zimmer Partners LP Acquires 1,186,800 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 148.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,800 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $71,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,840,000 after purchasing an additional 441,076 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 143,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,894. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 107.80%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.