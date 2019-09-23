Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,587 SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SLM by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 80,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 10.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SLM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in SLM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 176,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in SLM by 29.0% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 73,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,594. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

