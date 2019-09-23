Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Zap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $396,712.00 and $7,664.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

