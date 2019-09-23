Zacks: St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned St. Joe an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

JOE traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 240,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,172. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that St. Joe will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 107.2% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 292,503 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $3,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 64.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter worth about $2,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

