Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TBK. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

