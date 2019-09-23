Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Good Times Restaurants and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

GTIM stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

