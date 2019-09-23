Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.04). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.76. 9,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $222.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.23.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

