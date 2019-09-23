Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. American Equity Investment Life also posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $261,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,209.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $338,254.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,413 shares of company stock valued at $868,354. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $24,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 300.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 361,865 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 99.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 271,038 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 751,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 255,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 39.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 695,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

AEL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 440,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,739. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $36.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

