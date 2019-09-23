Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $3.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,419,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,699,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

