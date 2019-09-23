Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.60. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 23,693 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YTEN. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 145.61% and a negative net margin of 1,320.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

