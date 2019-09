Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

