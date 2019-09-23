XEL (XEL) Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. XEL has a market cap of $1.06 million and $1,786.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XEL has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018562 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000386 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.